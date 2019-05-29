The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a construction was killed overnight on the Dallas North Tollway.

According to investigators, at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers were dispatched to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the Dallas North Tollway southbound at Parker Road.

When they arrived, they found that a street sweeper was traveling south on the DNT in a construction zone where workers were present.

The driver of the sweeper was backing up and accidentally backed over one of the construction workers, according to DPS.

The worker was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver was not injured and this incident is under investigation at this time.