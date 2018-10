A child between the ages of 10 and 12 was hit by a vehicle, according to Fort Worth Fire and police.

Police say the child was seen by a witness running out into the street after a ball when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The accident happened on the 2900 block of Mitchell Boulevard Thursday evening.

The child is in critical condition and has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have confirmed that this was not a hit and run.