Dallas County Sheriff's Department Involved in Chase in Southern Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff's Department Involved in Chase in Southern Dallas County

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A driver is leading Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase Monday morning in southern Dallas County.

    The driver is in a red Mercedes sedan and appears to have at least one passenger in the car.

    On several occasions, the man went off the paved road to change directions. He has also varied his speed between low speeds and higher speeds in excess of the speed limit.

    No other details were immediately available.

