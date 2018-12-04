2 in Custody After Police Chase in Mesquite - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

2 in Custody After Police Chase in Mesquite

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw Video: 2 in Custody After Police Chase in Mesquite

    Two burglary suspects are in custody after a police chase in Mesquite Tuesday morning, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Two burglary suspects are in custody after a police chase in Mesquite Tuesday morning, police say.

    According to police, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of Clay Road and Texas 352 shortly before 10 a.m. The driver refused to stop and prompted a slow speed chase, officers said.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed law enforcement vehicles in pursuit of the gold-colored four-door sedan. The car weaved through residential streets before becoming blocked by several parked cars and trailing police vehicles near the intersection of Pioneer Road and Davis Street.

    The driver and a passenger were taken out of the vehicle and handcuffed. One of the suspects was a juvenile, police said.

    No further information was released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices