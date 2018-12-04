Two burglary suspects are in custody after a police chase in Mesquite Tuesday morning, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

2 in Custody After Police Chase in Mesquite

Two burglary suspects are in custody after a police chase in Mesquite Tuesday morning, police say.

According to police, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of Clay Road and Texas 352 shortly before 10 a.m. The driver refused to stop and prompted a slow speed chase, officers said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed law enforcement vehicles in pursuit of the gold-colored four-door sedan. The car weaved through residential streets before becoming blocked by several parked cars and trailing police vehicles near the intersection of Pioneer Road and Davis Street.

The driver and a passenger were taken out of the vehicle and handcuffed. One of the suspects was a juvenile, police said.

No further information was released.