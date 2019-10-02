Police Chase Utility Van From Lewisville to Dallas, No Suspects Found - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Chase Utility Van From Lewisville to Dallas, No Suspects Found

    The driver of a white Ford utility van led Lewisville police on a chase through Dallas early Wednesday morning.

    The alleged stolen vehicle was reported about 1 a.m. and took police through southbound Interstate 35E, eastbound I-635 to La Prada Drive and westbound I-30 then to Dolphin Road.

    The vehicle took several back roads through southern Dallas and crashed into a fence. When officers approached the vehicle, there was no one inside.

    The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Air 1, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted in the incident.

    No other information was available.

