Man Pulled From Pond After Police Chase Ends in Royse City

A man was pulled from a pond and placed into custody in Royse City after leading police on a chase from Garland Friday morning, an official said. (Published Oct. 4, 2019)

A driver was arrested after a police chase from Garland into Royse City Friday morning, police say.

Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau said officers tried to pull over a maroon Chevrolet pickup truck at about 8:45 a.m. along West Centerville Road, near O'Banion Road.

The driver refused to stop and led police into Royse City, where the man lost control, got out of the truck and ran into a pond near County Road 2664 and Texas 66, Barineau said.

He was placed into custody before 9:20 a.m.

It's not clear what prompted the chase.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.