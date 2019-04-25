A suspected thief is in custody after leading Mesquite police on a chase through Dallas County Thursday morning.

Police confirmed the driver of a white, Isuzu Trooper was suspected of stealing from a Home Depot before leading officers on a chase throughout the county.

After leading police on a chase for more than a half hour, the driver stopped and surrendered outside a Texaco station near Ferguson Road and Interstate 635.

Mesquite police, Dallas police, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase.

