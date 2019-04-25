Driver Surrenders After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Driver Surrenders After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Surrenders After Leading Police on Chase in Dallas County
    NBC 5 News
    A driver leads police on a chase in Dallas County, April 25, 2019.

    A suspected thief is in custody after leading Mesquite police on a chase through Dallas County Thursday morning.

    Police confirmed the driver of a white, Isuzu Trooper was suspected of stealing from a Home Depot before leading officers on a chase throughout the county.

    After leading police on a chase for more than a half hour, the driver stopped and surrendered outside a Texaco station near Ferguson Road and Interstate 635.

    Mesquite police, Dallas police, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices