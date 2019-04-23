Police Chase Motorcyclist Through 6 Cities, Ending in Mesquite - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Police Chase Motorcyclist Through 6 Cities, Ending in Mesquite

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Chase Motorcyclist Through 6 Cities, Ending in Mesquite
    NBC 5

    A motorcyclist led police on an hour-long chase from Forney through six cities, ending in Mesquite Monday night, police said.

    Forney police officers tried to stop the driver about 10:30 p.m. but the driver continued, prompting a chase through Mesquite, Garland, Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, Southlake and back to Mesquite, police said.

    The chase ended at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gus Thomasson Road. The driver fled on foot and hid in the apartment complex, police said.

    The driver wasn't found.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices