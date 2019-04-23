A motorcyclist led police on an hour-long chase from Forney through six cities, ending in Mesquite Monday night, police said.

Forney police officers tried to stop the driver about 10:30 p.m. but the driver continued, prompting a chase through Mesquite, Garland, Dallas, Irving, Grapevine, Southlake and back to Mesquite, police said.

The chase ended at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gus Thomasson Road. The driver fled on foot and hid in the apartment complex, police said.

The driver wasn't found.

No other information was available.