Six teenagers are in custody after a police chase ended with a crash near a southeast Dallas elementary school Tuesday afternoon, police say.



Dallas police said officers responding to a home invasion call on the 9700 block of Checota Drive at about 1:45 p.m. "located the suspect vehicle a short distance away" and "were involved in a brief chase with the suspects when the suspects struck a pole."



The crash ended on Seco Boulevard, west of Jim Miller Road, adjacent to John Ireland Elementary School and the Spanish Grove Apartments, and appeared to involve at least three vehicles.



Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said six teens ranging in ages from 14 to 17 were taken into custody before being hospitalized for various injuries that were not life threatening.

No officers or citizens were injured in the crash.



