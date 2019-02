A police chase ended with a deadly crash in Fort Worth Saturday night.

According to police, at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to catch a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of Hemphill at Bolt Street.

A chase ensued and the suspect vehicle ended up striking a light pole, after which he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the suspect’s I.D. at this time.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett