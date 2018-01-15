Police Chase Ends With Crash in Dallas

Texas State Troopers, Dallas Sheriff's Office and Dallas Police Department are all working a major crash that happened after a police chase.
Texas DPS Officers were involved in a chase with a suspected stolen vehicle in Dallas.
DPS Officers then ask for assistance from Dallas Police and Dallas Sheriff's Office.
The driver officers were chasing then took the Walnut Hill exit off of I-35E in North Dallas.
The driver then crashed into several other vehicles.
No officers were hurt in the crash. NBC 5 has crews on the scene gathering more information.