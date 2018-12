Police say a suspected shoplifter rammed his vehicle into a Dollar Tree store in Fort Worth Thursday morning. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Officers say store employees noticed the man shoplifting and attempted to stop him.

The man ran outside, got in his car and drove straight into the front of the store, which is located on the 4200 block of E. Lancaster Ave.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene on foot.

No injuries have been reported at this time and no one is in custody.