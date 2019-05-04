Police: Car Chase From Dallas to Keene Ends in Wreck

Dallas officers were involved in a pursuit that started in Dallas and ended in Keene, Texas Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were following the suspects starting at 10:14 a.m. on eastbound Illinois in Dallas. It continued south on 67 and ended with the driver wrecking the car near the 3600 block of E. Hwy 67 in Keene, TX. The chase ended at 10:41 a.m.

Dallas police said there were three occupants in the vehicle when the chase ended and that at least one of them was a possible murder suspect.

Details are limited at this time and this investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported.