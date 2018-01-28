An apartment building at the Saturn Square Apartments is heavily damaged following a fire on Sunday, January 28.

Fire investigators are looking into a fire that damaged a group of apartments Sunday morning in Garland.

Garland police officers were called to the Saturn Square Apartments in the 4200 block of Saturn Road at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of someone entering an apartment through a window. Fire marshals said two minutes later the unit was reportedly on fire.

Firefighters responded and evacuated eight units in the building.

Officials have not said whether they believe the two incidents are connected or if the fire is suspicious.

No injuries were reported in the fire.



