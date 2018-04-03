Police Body Cam Video Puts Controversial Arrest in New Light

Fort Worth police released four and a half minutes of body camera video from officers who have been criticized over the arrest of Forest Curry. The arrest was caught on cell phone camera, and some question the officers tactics. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police on Tuesday released video from officers’ body cameras that appeared to show a man was actively resisting as officers tried to handcuff him, shedding a different light on an incident that drew national attention.

The department released the video to counter video from bystanders’ cell phone cameras that sparked outrage among some activists.

That video, which recorded a portion of the incident, showed two officers punching and kneeing the man, Forrest Curry, as he was face down on the street.

The initial video sparked complaints of police brutality.

The police bodycam video begins with Curry, 35, on the ground. It shows the officers repeatedly asked him to put his hands behind his back, but he refused.

It took nearly five minutes and five officers to handcuff Curry. Once he was handcuffed, the struggle was over, the police video showed.

Fort Worth officers are trained to punch people in the side as a distraction technique, said assistant chief Charles Ramirez.

Ramirez said based on his review of the videos, the officers involved did nothing wrong, actually showed restraint and could have used their stun guns.

The incident happened on Saturday outside an apartment complex in East Fort Worth.

Officers were responding to a medical call after firefighters and paramedics reported Curry was being combative after possibly suffering a seizure.

Assistant city manager Jay Chapa, who supervises the police department, said the body-cam video would have been released earlier but there were concerns it could taint the criminal case against Curry.

In the end, city leaders decided to release the video after a meeting at City Hall late Tuesday afternoon that included Mayor Betsy Price.

African-American activists planned a protest Tuesday night at the city council meeting.