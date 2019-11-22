Police: Baby Found in Applebee's Trash Can Was Stillborn

Irving police are investigating after finding a newborn baby dead in a trash can inside the restroom of an Applebee's restaurant, Friday, July 26, 2019.

Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee's restaurant was stillborn.

The infant was found inside of a bathroom on July 26, and Irving police said then they believed the mother had given birth inside the restroom.

On Thursday, police said detectives determined that the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother.

The newborn's body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.

Mothers in Texas who do not want their babies can leave them at a designated "Safe Haven" or "Safe Baby Site."

If you leave your baby at a fire or EMS station, the baby may be taken to a hospital to receive any needed medical attention. If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect.