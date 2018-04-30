The Dallas Police Association is seeking information on two individuals who it did not authorize to raise funds.

The Dallas Police Association is seeking information on two people for raising money for the Assist the Officer Foundation without authorization, according to a Tweet from the organization.

Images included in the social media post revealed two individuals standing in front of NFL Draft signage, wearing Assist the Officer Foundation T-shirts and carrying megaphones. An orange bucket wrapped with a Dallas Police Department logo was also photographed.





In one of the photos, part of the last names of the two Dallas police officers who were shot on April 24, Rogelio Santander and Crystal Almeida, are visible on the back of the bucket.

The Dallas Police Association asked for information on the matter to be reported to 214-747-6839.