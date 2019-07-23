Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate the man police say shot and killed another man in Dallas Monday afternoon.

Dallas police said they are looking for 38-year-old Gary Lenard Shaw in connection to the shooting death of Michael Mires, 31.

Police said Shaw is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Police said there is an active murder warrant out for Shaw.

The shooting happened Monday at 2:51 p.m. in the 5500 block of Plum Grove Lane in Dallas, police said. Authorities took Mires to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Shaw's location is asked to call Dallas police Det. A. Isom at 214-671-3701 or email her at andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.