Police Ask for Public's Help With Identifying Theft Suspect Caught On Camera - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
2 Hospitalized, Shooting Reported
logo_dfw_2x

Police Ask for Public's Help With Identifying Theft Suspect Caught On Camera

By Catherine Park

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Ask for Public's Help With Identifying Theft Suspect Caught On Camera

    Crowley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole from a business back in April.

    According to investigators, on April 23, 2019, a white male was seen entering Atwoods. He then stole property from the business and took off in a silver Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck with a flatbed trailer attached to the rear.

    Investigators did not disclose the amount of property that was taken.

    If you or anyone has information or can identify the suspect captured on camera, contact Detective Robles with Crowley police at 817-297-2276 at extension 6203 or email at crobles@ci.crowley.tx.us.

    74-Year-Old Man Pushed Off of a Bus Died From Injuries

    [NATL] Elderly 74-Year-Old Man Pushed Off of a Bus Died From Injuries; Woman Charged With Murder

    Shocking video released by the Las Vegas police shows 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a bus during an argument. Fournier died of his injuries.

    (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices