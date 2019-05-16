Crowley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole from a business back in April.

According to investigators, on April 23, 2019, a white male was seen entering Atwoods. He then stole property from the business and took off in a silver Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck with a flatbed trailer attached to the rear.

Investigators did not disclose the amount of property that was taken.

If you or anyone has information or can identify the suspect captured on camera, contact Detective Robles with Crowley police at 817-297-2276 at extension 6203 or email at crobles@ci.crowley.tx.us.

