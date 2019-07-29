Police Ask for Help to Find Person Who Shot Dog in the Back

Police are asking for the public's help to find the person who shot Beethoven, above, in May 2019.

Police in Dallas are working to determine who shot a dog in May, leaving him paralyzed.

The SPCA told NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News that the dog, named Beethoven, was eventually euthanized.

Beethoven was shot in the back in early May in East Oak Cliff near the intersection of Cranfill Drive and Marjorie Avenue, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a cruelty to non-livestock animals case, police said.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 or Dallas police Det. S. Corkery at 214-670-7694.