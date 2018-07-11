Police Arrest Man Who They Say Exposed Himself Inside Thrift Store - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Arrest Man Who They Say Exposed Himself Inside Thrift Store

63-year-old charged with Indecency with a Child

Published at 8:21 PM CDT on Jul 11, 2018

    Garland Police Department
    Garland police say they have arrested a 63-year-old man who they say exposed himself, in front of children, while inside a thrift store, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

    What to Know

    • 63-year-old Eduardo Rafael Rodriguez turned himself into police.

    • Facing 3rd degree felony charges.

    • Investigators say Rodriguez exposed himself while inside a thrift store.

    Garland police say they have arrested a 63-year-old man who they say exposed himself, in front of children, while inside a thrift store.

    Investigators say the incident happened inside the store in the 800 block of West Miller Road on Monday afternoon.

    Officers say Eduardo Rafael Rodriguez walked into the store and while in a main area, exposed himself to several shoppers, including children.

    Investigators were able to identify Rodriguez through social media.

    Rodriguez then came to the Garland Police Department and turned himself in.

    He is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center and has been charged with Indecency with a Child - Exposing, which is a 3rd degree felony.

