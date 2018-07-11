Garland police say they have arrested a 63-year-old man who they say exposed himself, in front of children, while inside a thrift store, Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

What to Know 63-year-old Eduardo Rafael Rodriguez turned himself into police.

Facing 3rd degree felony charges.

Investigators say Rodriguez exposed himself while inside a thrift store.

Garland police say they have arrested a 63-year-old man who they say exposed himself, in front of children, while inside a thrift store.

Investigators say the incident happened inside the store in the 800 block of West Miller Road on Monday afternoon.

Officers say Eduardo Rafael Rodriguez walked into the store and while in a main area, exposed himself to several shoppers, including children.

Investigators were able to identify Rodriguez through social media.

Deforestation Threatens Some of Earth's Natural Cures

Amazing medical cures from the Earth’s forests are threatened by deforestation. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rodriguez then came to the Garland Police Department and turned himself in.

He is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center and has been charged with Indecency with a Child - Exposing, which is a 3rd degree felony.

