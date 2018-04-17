Police Arrest Man Barricaded inside Lancaster Motel

Police say a man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a room at a Motel 6 located in the 1750 block of Interstate 35 E. Service Road.

A female employee reported, around 3:15 p. m., that a guest attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to flee from the location.

Lancaster Police Department immediately responded to the scene where the Southern Regional Response Group or SWAT was also called to assist.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Howard Omar Williams, who was later taken into custody without incident.

Barbara Bush Has Died at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. She served as first lady from 1989 to 1993. (Published 5 hours ago)

According to Lancaster police, the involved parties did not sustain any injuries.