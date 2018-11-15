Police Arrest Escaped Dallas Inmate

Police arrested an inmate Thursday who escaped from Dallas County Jail and has been on the run for nearly a week, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.
Dallas police arrested the inmate, Raymond Aguero, at an apartment in Pleasant Grove, Dallas County Sheriff's Detective Raul Reyna said.
Reyna said police brought Aguero back to the Dallas County Jail, where he would be charged with escape and be back in jail on charges his prior charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and some drug charges.
Aguero escaped Nov. 9 around 7:15 p.m. when he climbed over a back gate that had razor wire on it.
The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said Aguero's history did not include any violent offenses.