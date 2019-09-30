Police Arrest 3 Accused of Breaking Into Camera Store

Fort Worth police responded about 2 a.m. to a burglary in process at the Fort Worth Camera in the 1600 block of Montgomery Street. Police say suspects broke into the store and took items. Police were able to locate three suspects and arrested them. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Three people are in custody after they were accused of breaking into a camera store on Sunday morning.

The Fort Worth Camera Store, located on 1600 block of Montgomery Street, was burglarized around 2 a.m., police said.

Police said they observed a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area with its headlights off.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop and observed camera equipment inside this vehicle. Acording to police, the driver was acting nervous.

From left to right: Kevin Robinson, Nymon Johnson, Jason Bradley were arrested.

Photo credit: Fort Worth Police Department

Officers took all three of the suspects inside the vehicle into custody. A representative from the camera store positively identified the property inside this vehicle as his store property.

After being interviewed by detectives, all three suspects were arrested and charged with burglary of a building and engaging in organized crime.

The total amount of the stolen property was more than $10,000.

The property was returned to the owner.