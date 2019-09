A man is in critical condition after he was shot early Monday morning.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Dallas early Monday morning.

Dallas Police responded to 1904 North Prairie Ave. for a wellfare check around 3 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a man that had sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were later called to the scene to investigate.

Police are searching for a suspect and motive to this shooting.