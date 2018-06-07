Facebook recently announced it has expanded it's Marketplace to home improvement services.

Facebook has become a popular way for users to buy and sell items. You can browse through listings or search for items near you.

One in three people on Facebook use Marketplace, but many have been asking the social media site to add home services. So, Facebook responded.

Facebook Marketplace is working with Home Advisor, Handy and Porch to make it easier for people to find the right service, right on the Marketplace app.

It’s said to provide consumers with an "all-in-one place to complete your next home project, from proposal to completion" with rated professionals across the U.S.

They’ll show you ratings, reviews, credentials and location.

To get a quote, users can describe the project they need help with, and send out to multiple professionals at once.

But what if the deal goes bad?

We’ve heard from people all across North Texas who were ripped off by roofers, plumbers and contractors.

Marketplace tells us if something goes wrong, they have built in capabilities for people to report professionals who aren't acting in good faith.

If you have a problem with your home professional through Facebook Marketplace, here are Samantha Chatman's Solutions:

• Click “report pro” on the service professional’s details page.

• Marketplace says a live customer service rep from the respective partner (Homeadvisor, Handy, or Porch) Will evaluate and respond within 24 hours.

• It also has processes in place designed to monitor professional and partner responses over time.