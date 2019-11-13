Ernest Salazar was found guilty of murder and sentenced to five years in prison.

A Dallas man was found guilty of murder for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl.

A jury sentenced Ernest Salazar to five years in prison on Nov. 8. Salazar, along with his brother, George, were charged in the murder of Natalie Hernandez, a freshman at W. W. Samuell High, in 2018.

Hernandez and three others were in a car near the 1800 block of Ormond Drive in Pleasant Grove when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire.

According to an arrest warrant affadavit, Hernandez was shot in the back. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the leg and hospitalized. The two other people in the car were uninjured.

According to the affadavit, witnesses told police they saw George Salazar with a rifle shortly after the shooting. The affadavit also states that witnesses saw Ernest Salazar driving the vehicle.

George and Ernest Salazar were arrested two weeks after the shooting by Dallas homocide detectives. They were held in Dallas County jail on $500,000 bond.

George Salazar was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison in July.