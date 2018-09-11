A religious nonprofit in Collin County will have to wait a little longer to learn whether it can build a cemetery in Farmersville. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Plans for a Muslim Cemetery in Farmersville Still in Limbo

The Islamic Association of Collin County will have to wait a little longer to find out if it can move ahead with plans for a cemetery.

It would be along Highway 380 in Farmersville.

But after three years of debate, the city may now face lawsuits for standing in the way.

The U.S. Department of Justice is now investigating whether Farmersville violated a law meant to stop cities from discriminating.

City council denied the association's preliminary plans for the cemetery last summer.

The idea has come under intense scrutiny since it was announced three years ago.

The Farmersville City Council voted in late August to enter negotiations to reach a potential settlement to let the cemetery proceed and avoid a lawsuit.

Tuesday, the city council discussed the issue in executive session, but took no action when it returned.

While there is still opposition among some residents in town, some just want to see the issue resolved.

"It shouldn't have come this far for the very simple reason that it had to deal with the Islamic religion versus some of the folks here have a completely different slant on religion and they just do not want them here," said Farmersville resident John Hart.

A spokesperson for the association had no comment.

The city council will likely take up the issue again when it meets in two weeks.

A new mayor took office in Farmersville three months ago.

He told us late last month it is "time to put this behind us."