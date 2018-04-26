Plans for Controversial Bypass Revealed in McKinney

Residents finally got the chance to see the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans to build a bypass around U.S. Highway 380 -- plans that could wipe out their homes and businesses.



The City of McKinney released a first waves of plans in early 2017 and residents have been waiting for months to find out what would happen.



Resident Janet Anders lives in one of the initial proposed paths.

“We would lose our property and the property next door,” she said.

Anders and hundreds of homeowners had been waiting ever since for an update.

During the past 14 months, TxDOT says it’s reviewed dozens of ideas to ease congestion along Highway 380 and they revealed the final five plans.

Three include a bypass north of Highway 380. Two including widening the existing highway. It leaves Anders in the clear.

“We are missed on all of them so we’re happy. My heart’s happy,” she said while looking at a map at the meeting.

But others aren’t so lucky.

Ben Silver discovered the paths for the proposed bypasses would run behind his backyard.

“We moved here not to have a 70 mph highway sitting in our backyard,” Silver said. “Now we’re stuck which is a shame.”

TxDOT spokesperson Ryan LaFontaine says the proposals are not set in stone.

“The idea is to put as many eyes on this as possible to gather as much input as possible,” LaFontaine said.

Homeowners had the chance to leave feedback for TxDOT.

Two more public meetings will be held next week in Prosper and Princeton.

There will be additional public meetings in the fall.

LaFontaine says the project isn’t funded yet and that it could be five to 10 years before it breaks ground.

Click here for more information on the proposals.