Plano’s Oldest Home Up for Bid Again

Plano's Collinwood House, at 5400 Windhaven Parkway, will be open to the public for a tour on Friday.

A home, believed to be the oldest in Plano, will open to the public for a tour on Friday as the city offers a deal to move and restore it.

The Collinwood House in Plano sits at 5400 Windhaven Parkway near the Dallas North Tollway. A private farm for decades, the city now owns the house which was built in the mid-1800s.

Friday, the house, which is usually tucked away behind a “No Trespassing” sign and a barbed wire fence, will be open to the public for a tour. The city is offering up to $250,000 to qualified bidders who can move the house and restore it, preferably somewhere in Plano.

It’s the latest offer to preserve the house in Collinwood’s recent history. At one time, it was considered for demolition as the city makes way for a new park. A local preservation group rallied in support of saving the house.

In 2014, the city said the home would be free to anyone who wanted to relocate and restore it, saying the city budget wouldn’t allow for the necessary repairs. The city also said it was concerned about vandalism, if the house were to remain part of a park.

Last year, a $3.5 million bond measure failed to pass to pay for preservation and restoration of the Collinwood House, with remaining funds to be used for other future historic preservation projects.

Now, the house has another chance.

“It’s been a real roller coaster over the past four years to preserve this asset and I’m glad we still have it to talk about,” said preservationist Candace Fountoulakis. “The handmade nails, the wavy bubbly glass, the very unusual Gothic Revival entry. It’s beautiful and so unusual.”

An architecture firm hired to study the home’s history determined the original timber-framed house is in good condition, but currently hidden behind modern materials and years of renovations and additions. The porch, sunroom, kitchen and partial basement were added in later years. The firm determined the eastern portion of the house is believed to be original.

“It’s a rare piece because so much of the original materials used to construct it are still in place and in very good condition,” said Fountoulakis. She notes the renovations also represent other distinct eras of history, including architecture from the 1940s.

Bidding for the project of relocating the house is open through 3 p.m. on May 18, according to the Request for Proposal for the relocation of the house.

People interested in attending Friday’s 2 p.m. tour of the Collinwood House should R.S.V.P. by creating a free account here. Click on the “pre-bid conference” tab to R.S.V.P.