Plano to Transition to 'Wail-Only' Outdoor Warning Sirens

Plano will transition from voice messaging warnings to "wail-only" outdoor warning sirens for severe weather, the city said Monday.

The change was prompted, in part, because residents would go outside to hear the messages, the city said. The warning's purpose to keep residents indoors.

The city said there are three types of severe weather that would prompt it to sound the "wail-only" sirens: a tornado warning, hail larger than a half dollar and winds stronger than 70 mph.

When the decision is made to sound the sirens in Plano, they will go off across the city, as opposed to sounding in targeted locations, to alert all residents of the threat.

Plano sounded its voice message warning Sunday night when spotters, police officers and residents reported a funnel cloud. The National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning, but later confirmed there was a funnel cloud that did not touch down near Legacy Town Center.

Plano residents can sign up to receive alerts about why the sirens are going off by clicking here.

The city will test the "wail-only" sirens on the first Wednesday of every month.