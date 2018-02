The City of Plano will celebrate one of its most beloved firefighters this week. Danny Decker hangs up his helmet Friday after 32 years of service to the city of Plano. (Published 4 hours ago)

The city of Plano will celebrate a beloved firefighter Friday.

Firefighter Danny Decker will hang up his helmet after 32 years of service to the city.

Plano Fire-Rescue Chief Sam Greif said Decker is "an all around wonderful man; a leader among leaders; beloved by citizens, the mayor and everyone in between."

The city will host a retirement celebration for Decker Friday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Haggard Party Barn, 5948 McKamy Trl.