Plano Woman at Odds With HOA Over Backyard Canopy

A Plano woman says her HOA is demanding she remove a backyard canopy used to keep bees, which she's allergic to, at bay. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Plano woman is being told to get rid of her first line of defense against mosquitoes and other insects.

Nerissa Grigsby uses a backyard canopy to keep bugs at bay.

But now her homeowners association management company is demanding the canopy be removed.

For Grigsby, the canopy is about more than comfort. She said it protects her health because it keeps bees, which she's allergic to, away.

"For me, to enjoy my backyard I shouldn't have to carry an Epipen around everyday," Grigsby said.

Grigsby said she received the HOA’s verbal approval more than two years ago when she first put up the canopy.

She said new management is insisting it come down.

Video Afternoon Storms Wreak Havoc on North Texas

"They should be helping the homeowners and not hurting them," she said.

A letter from the HOA's management company said a wooden pergola is the only structure approved for backyard patios. Grigsby said it could cost more than $2,500 to install.

She said the only other option she was given was to put up an umbrella for shade, a solution that she said doesn't address the reason for having the canopy in the first place.

Employee Defended Herself and Co-Worker With Gun After Assault

A Milwaukee restaurant employee used her gun to scare off an attacker after her co-worker was punched in the face. (Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

"It's ridiculous," Grigsby said.

Grigsby said she disputed the request to remove the canopy but was unsuccessful in getting it dismissed.

The letter tells Grigsby to remove the canopy by July 27 to avoid a fine.

NBC 5 contacted the management company. A man who answered the phone said the company was "not at liberty to speak with the media."