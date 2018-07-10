Plano Woman at Odds With HOA Over Backyard Canopy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Plano Woman at Odds With HOA Over Backyard Canopy

Nerissa Grigsby said she uses the canopy to keep bees at bay

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman at Odds With HOA Over Canopy

    A Plano woman says her HOA is demanding she remove a backyard canopy used to keep bees, which she's allergic to, at bay. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Plano woman is being told to get rid of her first line of defense against mosquitoes and other insects.

    Nerissa Grigsby uses a backyard canopy to keep bugs at bay.

    But now her homeowners association management company is demanding the canopy be removed.

    For Grigsby, the canopy is about more than comfort. She said it protects her health because it keeps bees, which she's allergic to, away.

    All 12 Boys, Coach, Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave

    [NATL] All 12 Boys, Coach, Rescued From Flooded Thai Cave
    AP

    "For me, to enjoy my backyard I shouldn't have to carry an Epipen around everyday," Grigsby said. 

    Grigsby said she received the HOA’s verbal approval more than two years ago when she first put up the canopy.

    She said new management is insisting it come down.

    "They should be helping the homeowners and not hurting them," she said.

    A letter from the HOA's management company said a wooden pergola is the only structure approved for backyard patios. Grigsby said it could cost more than $2,500 to install.

    She said the only other option she was given was to put up an umbrella for shade, a solution that she said doesn't address the reason for having the canopy in the first place.

    Employee Defended Herself and Co-Worker With Gun After Assault

    [NATL] Employee Defended Herself and Co-Worker With Gun After Assault

    A Milwaukee restaurant employee used her gun to scare off an attacker after her co-worker was punched in the face.

    (Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

    "It's ridiculous," Grigsby said.

    Grigsby said she disputed the request to remove the canopy but was unsuccessful in getting it dismissed.

    The letter tells Grigsby to remove the canopy by July 27 to avoid a fine.

    NBC 5 contacted the management company. A man who answered the phone said the company was "not at liberty to speak with the media."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices