Plano Will Throw You a Block Party for Free

What better way to get to know your neighbors than to throw a party? And what better way to throw a party than to do so for free?

That is the exact experience the City of Plano is offering to its citizens, via the Pop-Up Party Trailer.

The trailer comes equipped with all of the necessities to throw a successful block party – picnic tables, folding tables, folding chairs, coolers, ice chests, party games, umbrellas, etc.

Plano makes the trailer and its contents available for an entire weekend to groups like homeowners associations, neighborhood associations and crime watch organizations.

In addition, city staffers will deliver the trailer, set up the party stuff on a Friday and return to pack it all up and take it away on a Monday.

“[Our] best hope is for neighborhood groups to come together to create camaraderie, a sense of place, community and to get to know their neighbors better,” said David Powell, a Planning Technician with the City of Plano’s Neighborhood Services department. “Often times when residents book the trailer they get to meet neighbors they’ve never met before. So it’s a really good opportunity to know your neighbors and meet new ones at the same time.”

The city started the program in 2015, according to Powell, but 2018 has easily been the busiest. Of the 52 possible weekends in a year that the trailer can be reserved, 36 of them have already been accounted for. The next available weekend for the trailer is July 28.