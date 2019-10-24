Plano Using Facial Recognition Technology to Help Lost Pets

The City of Plano began using facial recognition technology to identify lost dogs and cats on Thursday.

Every dog and cat that enters the Plano Animal Shelter will now be registered on Finding Rover.

Finding Rover allows users to search the shelter and surrounding areas from their phone or computer to find a missing pet, locate the family of a found pet, or search for adoptable pets.

Every dog and cat that leaves the Plano shelter will remain protected on Finding Rover so long as the pet's owner registers on Finding Rover with the same email address that the shelter has on file.

"Dogs and cats are beloved family members, and if he or she goes missing, it can be devastating to everyone involved," John Polimeno, CEO and Founder of Finding Rover, said. "We want to do everything we can to safeguard our pets from being lost forever. Registering on Finding Rover is another step all pet parents should take to further protect their furry family members."