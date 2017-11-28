At Tuesday’s Plano Independent School District board meeting, trustees will discuss the resignations of Superintendent Brian Binggeli (left) and Board Trustee Greg Myer right).

At Tuesday’s Plano Independent School District board meeting, trustees will discuss the resignations of Superintendent Brian Binggeli and Board Trustee Greg Myer.

Myer was elected in May and Binggeli took over as superintendent in 2015.

A district spokeswoman said the resignations were not related and the timing of both is a coincidence.

In a brief resignation letter, addressed to the board president, Myer wrote he is resigning for “personal reasons”. There was no additional information.

Binggeli has not given a reason yet for his resignation, but the district expected he would give a statement during the Plano ISD Board Meeting on Tuesday when the open session begins at 6 p.m.

Binggeli, 58, was previously the superintendent of schools for Brevard Public Schools in Florida.

He replaced Richard Matkin who retired in January of 2015. Matkin took over for Doug Otto who retired after nearly 17 years in January, 2012.

In a closed session, the board is also expected to discuss appointing Sara Bonser as the interim superintendent. Bonser is currently the interim deputy superintendent, according to the PISD website.

If the board accepts Binggeli’s resignations, a selection committee would likely be formed to look for a new superintendent.