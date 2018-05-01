Plano Students Top in World Affairs

This team of four seniors from Plano West High School beat 44 other teams to prove they are the best at world affairs. They won the 16th Annual National Academic Worldquest in Washington D.C. last weekend. The competition tests student knowledge of international relations, current events, and foreign policy issues. Some of the topics this year included NAFTA, India's bid for global power and cyberscurity. Betty Houser with the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth says teacher John Scott is the group's 2018 International Educator of the Year. This is Plano West's sixth national title in seven years. (Published 2 hours ago)

Want to know what's going on in the world?

Ask some seniors at Plano West High School. A team of four seniors from Plano West beat 44 other teams to prove it is the best at world affairs.

They won the 16th Annual National Academic WorldQuest in Washington, D.C. last weekend. This same team of Richard W. Guo, Cindy Hao, Christina Lu and Sandipan Nath won as juniors last year.

Betty Houser with the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth says "they definitely had an academic edge."

They were led by veteran coach/teacher John Scott whose Plano West teams have previously won the national title. And, the local World Affairs Council honored Scott as its 2018 international educator of the year.

Houser says Plano West defeated teams from public, private, charter and home schools during a regional competition back in February.

The regional victory kept alive a Plano ISD winning streak that started back in 2009. In addition, PISD teams have placed first in the national competition in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and now 2018.

This year's national competition involved more 225 high school students in teams of four.

They were tested in their knowledge of international relations, current events and foreign policy issues. Some of the 10 topics this year included NAFTA, India's bid for global power and cybersecurity.

If you want be as smart as the seniors, check out their study guide here: WorldQuest 2017-18 study guide.

