Plano Shooting Suspect Also Suspect in Arlington Double Murder

The man arrested in a quadruple shooting in Plano is the suspect in a double murder in Arlington, police confirmed Friday.

18-year-old Franklin Lee Barnes is being held at the Plano City Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested by Plano police Thursday night.

Authorities in both cities say additional charges are pending.

Plano police say Barnes shot four people at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Alma Drive Thursday morning, killing one of them.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The three others who were shot were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About an hour after that shooting, Arlington Police were called out to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Lamar Boulevard. There, they found the bodies of two men inside a car that was parked in the parking lot. Both men had gunshot wounds.



The victims were identified as 25-year-old Winston Davis and his longtime friend 25-year-old Joshua Daniels Clopton.

Clopton's brother and sister said he was about to become a father and also was planning to work for an R&B singer who is going on a nationwide tour.

"He was just a good kid," said his brother Jon Clopton.

Jon Clopton said he found the bodies in Davis' car in his apartment parking lot. The car was still running, he said.

"I do know that whoever did this was somebody that they trusted or they knew, because it happened in the car," he said. "I found them in the car."

Both men had been robbed.

"When they killed him they took all his jewelry off him," Jon Clopton said. "Took all his rings off his hands. Took all his jewelry off. Took Winston's shoes off his feet."

When shown Barnes' mugshot, Joshua Clopton's family members said they had never seen him before.

Arlington Police say evidence collected at their crime scene was similar to evidence collected at the Plano scene, which led them to believe Barnes was involved in both cases.

Arlington police said they plan to file formal charges against Barnes soon.