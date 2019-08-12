Plano Police to Host Active Shooter Training

The Plano Police Department will host an active shooter training on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the Plano Event Center at 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway on Tuesday August 13 from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

The training is designed to empower the public to respond and survive active shooter incidents.

Everyone who attends will receive instructions on what to if they find themselves in an active shooter incident and how to utilize the "Run, Hide, Fight" strategies. There will also be training on how to control life threatening bleeding.

Registration is FREE but you must sign up by clicking here.