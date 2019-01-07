Plano Police Searching for Alleged Graffiti Tagger

Plano police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of tagging graffiti at multiple places across the city, police said.

The suspect appears to be a young make wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, handkerchief or mask covering the face, striped Adidas athletic pants, distinctive Vans shoes and riding a bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 if information leads to an arrest.