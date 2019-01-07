Plano Police Searching for Alleged Graffiti Tagger - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Plano Police Searching for Alleged Graffiti Tagger

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Plano Police Searching for Alleged Graffiti Tagger
    NBC 5

    Plano police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of tagging graffiti at multiple places across the city, police said.

    The suspect appears to be a young make wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, handkerchief or mask covering the face, striped Adidas athletic pants, distinctive Vans shoes and riding a bike.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 if information leads to an arrest.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices