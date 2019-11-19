Police Identify Man, Woman Found Dead in Plano Apartment

Police outside an apartment in Plano, Texas on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, where two people were found dead Sunday.

Police have identified the man and woman found dead in a Plano apartment over the weekend as 71-year-old Theresa Coomes and 72-year-old Jimmy Farris.

Investigators said Tuesday they died as a result of homicide.

Two women arrested south of Waco Sunday were found to be in possession of identification matching Coomes and Farris.

Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office described the apartment Monday as a "brutal crime scene."

An arrest warrant affidavit revealed Cynthia Wingate was stopped Sunday night near Bruceville-Eddy for a traffic violation and that the deputy found her to be in possession of credit and debit cards, social security cards and a driver's license "belonging to elderly subjects in Plano."

Deputies also found drugs in Wingate's car as well as two knives, one of which appeared to have blood on it.

While the stop was underway, another woman, identified as Carmen Moreno, exited a car that stopped in front of Wingate's and said she just wanted to obtain some property from the woman. While talking with the woman, deputies noticed what appeared to be blood on her jacket and put her in handcuffs.

Plano poliec said both Moreno and Wingate are persons of interest in the murder.