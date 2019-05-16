Plano Police Honor David Sherrard, Other Texas Officers

On National Peace Officers' Memorial Day, ceremonies across the country recognized officers killed in the line of duty last year. In Plano Thursday, the department's ceremony put a special emphasis on Richardson Officer David Sherrard – killed last February.
Sherrard's parents couldn't travel to the national service in Washington D.C., but they were able to come to Plano's service which recognized their son's sacrifice.
"I know he never failed to do his job and he did it with all his heart," said Alvin Sherrard, David Sherrard's father.
"But you never know when something's lying in wait for you. And that's just wrong."
Officer Sherrard was killed responding to a disturbance call at a Richardson apartment complex on February 7, 2018. Police said Sherrard was the first officer through the door of an apartment where a suspected gunman was holed up. The suspect, Brandon McCall, is facing two capital murder charges for the death of Sherrard and McCall's friend Rene Gamez. The Collin County D.A. expects McCall to face a jury in the death penalty case next February.
Thursday, the Plano Police Department read the names of the Texas officers who died in the line of duty, either by homicide, car crash, medical emergency.
"This is a very difficult and dangerous job," said Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin.
"Any day we could be called to do the same. It's a stark reminder to everyone."
David Sherrard had close ties to Plano, a neighboring department. He was on the Richardson Police SWAT which trained with Plano SWAT officers. Sherrard's wife, Nicole, previously worked as a dispatcher for Plano.
The ceremony also recognized Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull and Dallas officers Jamie Givens and Rogelio Santander.
"I know Dallas hasn't forgotten, neither has Richardson, neither has Plano," said Alvin Sherrard.
"And I pray for all for all the departments."