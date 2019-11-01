Plano Police Detective and Park Cities Mom Arrested for Drug Trafficking - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Detective and Park Cities Mom Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Police detective Frank Eric Dockery and Park Cities mother Gina Bishop-Corwin were indicted for drug trafficking

By Hannah Jones

Published 2 hours ago

    A former employee of the Plano Police Department has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his involvement in a drug ring.

    Frank Eric Dockery was arrested on Wednesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

    Dockery was subsequently placed on administrative leave by the Plano police department and an internal investigation was initiated by the Professional Standards Unit. He has since resigned from the department. 

    Indictments name Dockery a co-conspirator along with nine other people. The 10 suspects were connected to a narotics ring dealing Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Adderall, Cocaine, and Fentanyl.

    A Park Cities mother of 10, Gina Bishop-Corwin, was also arrested in the case. 

    The 10 suspects were indicted on seven counts relating to drugs and weapons.

    If convicted, the 10 defendants face up to 20 years in prison.

