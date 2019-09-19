Van Plows Into Plano Rec Center in ATM Theft Attempt, 2 Held

Two people are in custody early Thursday morning, accused of crashing through the front of a Plano youth recreation center in an apparent attempt to steal an ATM, police say. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Two people are in custody early Thursday morning, accused of crashing through the front of a Plano youth recreation center in an apparent attempt to steal an ATM, police say.

It happened at about 2 a.m. at the PSA2 facility, which is along Seabrook Drive.

Investigators said the two suspects drove a van through a glass wall near the entrance to the building, triggering an alarm. The suspects then tried to wrap a chain around the ATM and drive off.

Officers got to the scene quickly enough that they were able to chase the van down the road and into a dead end, where they eventually apprehended the suspects.

The van had been stolen, police said.

When investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident, they saw another vehicle and three other individuals who were there at the time. They're currently looking for them.