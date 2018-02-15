Critics and supporters of embattled Plano Councilman Tom Harrison attended Plano's annual State of the City address Thursday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Plano Mayor Doubles Down on Call for Councilman to Resign

Plano's mayor is doubling down on his call for a city council member to resign.

At a state of the city address Thursday, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said it is the right thing to do.

Earlier this week, Councilman Tom Harrison shared a Facebook video showing girls in hijabs and the words "Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools."

He deleted the post and apologized, but some say it isn't enough.

About a dozen people protested outside the Courtyard Theater before the state of the city address, holding signs reading "hate has no home here" and "resign Harrison."

"It really, really hurts that now we have people that want to target certain groups," said Asad Shalami, a Muslim-American veteran living in Plano.

For the first time since the councilman's post that sparked outrage, supporters of Tom Harrison are also speaking out.

Allan Samara called the controversy "made up" and said pressure from the mayor to resign is political.

"He's [Harrison] apologized for it, and we think the issue should go away. But there's an organized attempt right now to aggravate the situation and we don't really like it," Samara said.

The audience booed and hissed as Harrison was introduced via video before the address.

Harrison was not in attendance.

Mayor LaRosiliere addressed the issue right out of the gate.

"We want to make sure if you're in Plano you feel that you belong. That must be embodied by the privileged eight that sit on that council chamber," LaRosiliere said.

Despite an apology, LaRosiliere said, again, that Harrison should resign.

A special city council meeting is scheduled for Sunday, and Harrison's seat is the only item on the agenda.

He could be asked to resign — something his supporters said Thursday he will not do.