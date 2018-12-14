Plano Man Sentenced to Life In Prison For Child Sex Abuse - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Sentenced to Life In Prison For Child Sex Abuse

A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in jail for after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a 5-year-old.

By Hannah Everman

Published 2 hours ago

    Jon Woodland, 43, of Plano was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the continuous sexual abuse of a child he lived with in a family home. (Dec. 14, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Jon Woodland, 43, was found guilty of abusing a child he lived with over the course of a year until she turned 6-years-old.

    • The child reported the abuse to a family member only after Woodland was arrested on a separate charge of enticing a minor for sex.

    • Woodland will spend the rest of his life in prison and is not eligible for parole.

    A Collin County jury ruled a Plano man guilty on Friday of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced him to life in prison. 

    Jon Woodland, 43, was found guilty of abusing a child he lived with over the course of a year until she turned 6-years-old, according to the Collin County District Attorney's office. 

    The child only felt safe coming forward to report the abuse after Woodland was arrested by Homeland Security on a separate charge for trying to entice a minor to have sex with him in South Texas, according to officials.

    He is currently serving a 15-year sentence for that federal crime.

    After being found guilty Friday, Woodland will spend the rest of his life in prison and will not be eligible for parole. 

      

