Plano Man Found Guilty of Possessing Child Pornography, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Found Guilty of Possessing Child Pornography, Police Say

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Hayden Ricks, 27, was found guilty of child pornography violations April 8, 2019.

    A 27-year-old Plano man was found guilty Monday for possession of child pornography, police say.

    Hayden Ricks was convicted for possession of child pornography in Collin County in 2013 where he took a plea deal.

    On Sept. 13, 2018, Ricks reported to his Collin County Community Supervision and Correction Department Officer. Upon asking to see Ricks' phone, the supervising officer found images of suspect child pornography.

    The Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Child Exploitation Unit, located more than 1,000 pages of internet history where Ricks accessed the child pornography.

    He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison.

