A 27-year-old Plano man was found guilty Monday for possession of child pornography, police say.

Hayden Ricks was convicted for possession of child pornography in Collin County in 2013 where he took a plea deal.

On Sept. 13, 2018, Ricks reported to his Collin County Community Supervision and Correction Department Officer. Upon asking to see Ricks' phone, the supervising officer found images of suspect child pornography.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Child Exploitation Unit, located more than 1,000 pages of internet history where Ricks accessed the child pornography.

He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in federal prison.