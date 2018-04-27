A Plano man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally shot his roommate during a fight Wednesday.

Plano police said officers were called to a shooting at an apartment on the 5400 block of Independence Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the located a person outside of the residence. That person, police said, was later identifed as 38-year-old suspect Leighton Thomas Thompson.

Police said Thompson lived at the apartment and got into an altercation with his 49-year-old roommate, Ronald Charles Zuberer.

At some point during the fight, police said, Thompson shot Zuberer.

Police have not said exactly what led to the fight between the roommates.

According to online jail records, Thompson has been charged with murder and is being held on $250,000 bond.

Plano police, meanwhile, say the investigation is ongoing.