Plano Man Accused of Assaulting Women at Pool, Grocery Store

Plano police say a man arrested June 16 and charged with two sexual assaults may be responsible for more attacks.



Treshawn Jahmal Robinson, 23, is currently being held in the Collin County Detention Center, accused of sexually assaulting two women, one at a grocery store and another at a pool.



Police said Friday Robinson may be responsible for additional sex-related offenses and would like to talk to any potential victims. Robinson is known, police said, to frequent "pools, department and grocery stores and recreation center in the Plano area and surrounding cities."



Robinson's jail record listed three distinguishing marks, tattoos on his upper left arm, upper right arm and on his chest. A bond amount was not given and it's not clear from jail records if Robinson has obtained an attorney.



Anyone with information about Robinson or that may assist detectives is asked to call the Plano Police Department Tip Line at 972-941-2148.