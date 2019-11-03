Plano Ladder Truck Struck While Blocking Crash Scene, 2 Hurt

A Plano Fire-Rescue ladder truck was struck while blocking traffic at a crash scene along U.S. 75 early Sunday morning. (Published Nov. 3, 2019)

Two people, including a firefighter, were hospitalized in Plano after a crash involving a fire truck early Sunday morning.

Plano Fire-Rescue said in a news release a ladder truck was blocking traffic at a crash scene along U.S. 75 when a vehicle crashed into it shortly after 2 a.m.

One firefighter was injured and taken to Medical City Plano for treatment. The firefighter was not seriously hurt and was later released from the hospital, the statement read.

The driver who crashed into the ladder truck had to be rescued from their vehicle, authorities said. The driver, who hasn't been identified, was hospitalized at Medical City Plano with serious injuries.

The driver in the original crash was also hospitalized at Medical City Plano with serious injuries.

Plano Fire-Rescue stated the following:

"Plano Fire-Rescue utilizes large apparatus at motor vehicle crashes on major highways to block and slow traffic while fire and police crews work the crash scene. This work often involves patient extrication, treatment, and accident investigation and can be very involved. Having a large piece of apparatus like a fire engine or ladder truck block traffic provides somewhat of a barrier for this work."